2023: NSW election: Victoria Davies announced as Animal Justice Party's candidate for Cessnock

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
March 16 2023 - 11:30am
Animal Justice Party candidate for Cessnock Victoria Davies. Picture supplied

Animal Justice Party candidate for Cessnock Victoria Davies says her platform in based on responsible ownership of pets, wildlife protective and responsible housing developments.

