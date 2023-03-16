Animal Justice Party candidate for Cessnock Victoria Davies says her platform in based on responsible ownership of pets, wildlife protective and responsible housing developments.
A registered emergency nurse and volunteer at Dog Rescue Newcastle, Mrs Davies has lived and raised her family in the Cessnock area for 45 years and said she is familiar with the needs and concerns of the region.
Mrs Davies said the Animal Justice Party stands for animals, people and the planet and she and the party are working hard towards building a kinder future.
"We need to be able to provide a future for oncoming generations," she said.
Mrs Davies said she wanted to bring about change that would make having pets in rental properties easier.
"Everyone knows what a benefit pets are to our mental health and to the community," she said.
"We're here to help people who can't afford to get their pets fed and to ensure their pets are looked after."
The banning of puppy farms is another initiative on Mrs Davies' agenda.
She also said she would take action on making sure that housing and land developments in the Cessnock LGA remain responsible and sustainable.
"We all need houses and we all need development so its keeping a watch on developments and keeping them honest," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
