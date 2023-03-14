Students at Kurri Kurri High School are looking forward to the opportunities ahead of them, with the launch of the school's S.P.O.R.T Squad program.
The initiative was launched in August, 2022, with the aim to promote representative sports and a sense of belonging.
Students were encouraged to try out for squads, which cater for both team and individual sports, including rugby league, soccer, netball, cricket, touch football, basketball, athletics and swimming.
Head PDHPE teacher Tracey Gavenlock who is coordinating the initiative said the school was looking at different ways to connect with students after lockdown.
"We came out of lockdown and saw that the students were quite disconnected and disengaged with school," she said.
Year 9 student Savanah McLaren who is apart of the rugby league, netball and basketball squad said she is enjoying being apart of the initiative.
"The program allows us to have a place to belong at school and for me, I rely on sport to stay focused at school," she said.
Once a fortnight, the teams train as a squad and Mrs Gavenlock said the students are enjoying the structured training.
The squads have also participated in a number of coaching clinics, including one with Dani Messenger from Netball NSW who put in the hard yards with the male and female netballers.
Since the launch of the S.P.O.R.T Squad initiative, the rugby league team has travelled to Mullumbimby and the basketballers recently travelled to Forster, as well as a number of squads participating in local competitions.
"Some of our students don't have opportunities outside of school to play sport so the program allows students the opportunity to travel to represent the school in sport," Mrs Gavenlock said.
Students ranging from Year 7 to Year 12 make up the squads, with each team now having their own uniform, with thanks to the generosity of the programs sponsors.
A number of local businesses got onboard and sponsored the uniforms including, KFC, Dominos, Thomas and Associates Consulting, Ability Options, The Happy Tooth Kurri Kurri, Jason Reading Landscapes, Flanagan's Menswear, Tail Runner and Mai-Wel.
Mrs Gavenlock said she was shocked with the number of sponsors who were willing to get behind the initiative.
"We couldn't have done it without their support," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
