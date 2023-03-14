The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

A new sports initiative at Kurri Kurri High School aims to promote representative sporting opportunities and positive mindsets

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Peyton Berry, Savanah McLaren, Mason Walmsley and Cody Baker all wearing the S.P.O.R.T Squad polo shirts. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Students at Kurri Kurri High School are looking forward to the opportunities ahead of them, with the launch of the school's S.P.O.R.T Squad program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.