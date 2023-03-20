Cessnock City Council has taken a significant step towards achieving its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050 by developing a draft Climate Change Resilience Plan.
The proposed plan has been separated into two areas - Climate Resilient Council and Climate Resilient Cessnock.
The Climate Resilient Council plan will focus on sustainable practices within council operations and the Climate Resilient Cessnock plan will assist the community in transitioning to low-carbon options.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said the plan is not only good for the environment but good for Council's operations and budget with project savings of $1 million over the four-year plan.
"These savings will only increase as we move towards our goal of net zero emissions by 2050," he said.
"The draft plan also assists in protecting and enhancing our natural environment through climate change action and building disaster resilience."
The public exhibition of the proposed plan runs through until Friday, April 14.
Community members can view the document and make submissions via the council website or in person at a range of face-to-face sessions.
Cr Suvaal encouraged the community to participate in the exhibition and have their say on the draft plan.
"We want to hear from as many people as possible, and the feedback received will help inform the final plan," he said.
"It is important that we work together to create a sustainable and resilient future for our community."
Face-to-face sessions will be held at various locations throughout the city, including Branxton, Cessnock, and Kurri Kurri.
The draft plan can also be viewed and submissions made online at www.together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/climate-change-resilience-plan.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
