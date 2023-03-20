The Advertiser - Cessnock
Community members can have their say on Council's Climate Change Resilience Plan

Laura Rumbel
Laura Rumbel
March 20 2023
Cessnock City Council are seeking public feedback on Climate Change Resilience Plan. Picture supplied

Cessnock City Council has taken a significant step towards achieving its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050 by developing a draft Climate Change Resilience Plan.

