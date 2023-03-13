The Advertiser - Cessnock
Clothes Swap and Repair Cafe at East Cessnock Bowling Club on Friday

Updated March 13 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:06pm
Cessnock City Council is holding a "Clothes Swap and Repair Cafe" at East Cessnock Bowling Club, on Friday, March 15.

