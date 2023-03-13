Cessnock City Council is holding a "Clothes Swap and Repair Cafe" at East Cessnock Bowling Club, on Friday, March 15.
Clothes swaps are a clever and thrifty way to update your wardrobe - it saves you pennies and makes the world a better place!
If you have good quality garments you wish to swap, this is the perfect opportunity to find them a new home.
If you are new to clothes swaps the basics are as follow.
Bring up to six items of clothing you value but no longer wear and exchange for those you'll love to wear.
When you check your clothes in you will receive tokens to use as currency once the swap opens. You can then take one item for each token you receive.
Meet like-minded locals or make it a fun night out with friends.
The clothes repair starts at 4.30pm; check in your clothes at 6pm and start swapping form 7pm.
People are encouraged to register if they want their clothing repaired using this link. https://ClothingRepairCessnock.eventbrite.com.au
