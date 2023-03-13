Siejka to rest rep players if Rebels make Country Championship final

Cessnock coach Harry Siejka says he will rest his rep players from the opening round of the Newcastle RL if the Rebels make the Country Championship final.
The final is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, with Cessnock to kick off their season at home to South Newcastle the following day.
Siejka's comments came as the Rebels progressed to a semi-final showdown against the Western Rams next Saturday at Wollongog's Collegian Sports Stadium.
The Rebels accounted for Illawarra South Coast 30-10 at the same venue on Saturday.
The Goannas position is at odds with Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry who is planning to name the six Pickers players currently with the Newcastle Rebels
Siejka said he believed it was too much to ask players to back up to play the next day after a game.
"They are men, not kids anymore, it takes time to recover from a game of rugby league, especially a grand final." he said.
"It wouldn't be fair on them to chuck them into round one and and expect them to perform, it's just asking for an injury.
"We need to keep player welfare in mind, so I will be ruling them out if they play on the Saturday."
The Goannas won their trial on Saturday against West Devils in Wollongong and Siejka said there was plenty to like about the performance. I
"I'm still missing a fair few so it's sort of hard to get a real gauge on how we are tracking, but I was pretty happy with the performance," Siejka said of the side's last hit-out before round one.
"We were without our key position players, with Sam Clune and Luke Huth who are probably our six and nine. It would have been nice to have a game with those boys before the season started.
"However, we're probably not looking at getting them back until round two anyway with the way the Rebels are going.
"We've got to make sure we're ready with what we've got and the boys who are stepping up to to their job are ready as well.
"I think that the boys we went with went pretty well. We probably just lacked a little bit of experience in a few areas, which, you know, that's young kids coming through they're got to learn their craft.
"They'll learn by making mistakes, but overall made I was pretty pleased with how they went and will have no issues if I had to call them throughout the year that they'd be ready to go."
Siejka was again pleased with the form of Shane Beal as well as youngster Hayden Regan.
"Brayden Musgrove played played at fullback and he just he's a different different sort of animal in this comp. He is something else he went really well," Siejka said
"I was really pleased with a couple of our young front rowers and Cory Barber had his first hit out for us and played well.
"I wouldn't say any one played badly, it was just a good solid hit out for us and served it's purpose going into round one."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
