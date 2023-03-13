The Advertiser - Cessnock
Siejka to rest rep players if Rebels make Country Championship final

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:30pm
Brayden Musgrove played at another level to those around him in the Goannas trial match win against Illawarra team West Devils. File picture

Cessnock coach Harry Siejka says he will rest his rep players from the opening round of the Newcastle RL if the Rebels make the Country Championship final.

