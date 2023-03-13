Greta/Branxton will take on Valley/JPC to decide this season's Coalfields Cup champion which will be played at Singleton's Howe Park this Saturday.
With Valley/JPC enjoying last weekend off after defeating PCH in the major semi-final the previous Saturday, Greta/Branxton handed PCH the same treatment by 60 runs in the preliminary final played at Howe Park last Saturday.
Greta/Branxton skipper Joey Butler won the toss and elected to bat.
The Blues were on the ropes at 7-94, but recovered to post a healthy 9-186 from their 40 overs.
Chris Murray batted beautifully to remain unbeaten on 69, sharing in match saving 58-run eighth wicket partnership with veteran Darren Thomson who was also productive with 32.
Nathan Holz was the other main contributor with 28. Jack Shade (2-37 off 8), Jake Daniels (2-33 off 8) and Mason Knodler (2-15 off 6) all took a brace of wickets each in tidy spells for the home side.
PCH fought hard in reply, but the loss of regular wickets prevented them from gaining any continuous momentum throughout the run-chase.
They were eventually all out in the 36th over for 126, with Dan Oldknow (30), skipper Jackson Cox (25), Matt Pearce (18) and Daniels (12) scoring their runs.
Thomson completed an outstanding all-round game for the Blues with 3-29 off 8, with Brent Watson (3-30 off 6.3) and Patrick Andrews 2-15 off five all keeping a lid on things.
This sets up an exciting finale to the Coalfields Cup season, with a rematch of the T20 final set to take place this weekend.
Valley/JPC proved too good for Greta/Branxton in the final of that competition last month, and will be looking to make it a premiership treble after also taking out this season's minor premiership.
Semi Finals
Second Grade
Bellbird 5/64 (Mitch Attewell 17no, Stef Durie 14, Shannon Attewell 13, Hayden Yates 3-26 off 9, Shane Dupille 2-26 off 7) defeated Chelmsford Hotel 10/60 (Shane Dupille 22, Arron Follan 10, Shane Sheridan 4-19 off 7.1, Stef Durie 2-7 off 10, Jack Swift 2-17 off 4).
Greta/Branxton 10/147 (Wayne Chandler 42, Andrew Wright 39, Jamie Moore 16, Jason Varley 12no, George Copeland 3-19 off 8.2, Tyler Wade 3-40 off 8, Daniel Bailey 2-23 off 4) defeated Wine Country 10/87 (Charlie Wilton 21, Daniel Bailey 18, Liam Hurst13no, Jamie Moore 5-22 off 8, Jason Varley 3-20 off 7).
Third Grade
Piranhas 10/111 (Jett Lantry 43, Brandon Zechel 16, Matt Kemp 13, Oliver White 3-14 off 4.5, Matt Wood 2-22 off 7, Johan Briendenhann 2-4 off 3) defeated Wine Country 10/74 (Digby Nuthall 34, Peter Davis 10, Adam Williams 4-22 off 7, Kaiden Howson 2-10 off 6, Aaron Zechel 2-10 off 2.4).
Greta/Branxton 10/98 (Harry McNamara 41, Lewis Jacobs 19, George McMullen 12, Heath Cameron 5-37 off 9, Dan Field 2-19 off 7) defeated Bellbird 10/56 (Harrison Ward 13, Ben Rowlands 10, Gavin Kronholm 10, Adam Kerry 4-18 off 9, Ben Parkinson 3-19off 10, Noah McNamara 3-6 off 5.2).
Fourth Grade
Wine Country 4/171 (Craig Rees 50no, Jason McMichael 39no, Riley Brown 27, Greg O'Connor 19, Oscar Vaughan 14, Tom Vaughan 13, Isaac Minter 1-22 off 6, Glenn Mchugh 1-51 off 8, Nev Taylor 1-45 off 10, Pandurang Datar 1-36 off 10) defeated Supporters 10/68 (Scott Minter 21, Luke Smith 13, Kobe Minter 12, Lachlan Eather 3-13off 5.1, Greg O'Connor 2-25 off 6, Riley Rees 2-8 off 4).
Greta/Branxton 2/48 (Nigel Charnock 15no, Ben Regan 14no, Sonny Olsen 2-12 off 6) defeated Piranhas 10/47 (Craig Beer 17, Dean Campbell 16, Alistair Leslie 3-12 off 5, Logan Rutter 2-18 off 5, Correy Stone 2-8 off 6).
Coalfields Cup Grand Final
Valley/JPC (1st) vs Greta/Branxton (3rd) at Howe Park (1pm start).
CDCA Grand Final Fixtures
(12.30pm start in all games)
Second Grade
Bellbird (1st) vs Greta/Branxton (3rd) at East End.
Third Grade
Greta/Branxton (2nd) vs Piranhas (4th) at Carmichael 1.
Fourth Grade
Wine Country (1st) vs Greta/Branxton (2nd) at Baddeley 1.
