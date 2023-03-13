Cessnock play out an amazing tie in John Bull Shield final

Cessnock and Newcastle Suburban District played out a thrilling tie in the John Bull Shield final at Singleton's Howe Park on Sunday.
Having been defeated by Newcastle Suburban District by just one wicket in the opening round of the competition, these top two teams met once again for bragging rights as the premier district in the Hunter Valley.
A delayed start to the game due to some dampness in the pitch after some rain on the Saturday afternoon and night, Cessnock skipper Joey Butler won the toss and asked Suburban to have a bat first.
This proved to be the correct decision early on with Brent Watson picking up vital wickets to have Suburban on the back foot.
However, they recovered on the back of skipper Mitch Kroehnert who notched 71. The tail wagged to take the score from 7-117 up to 7-210 from the mandatory 50 overs.
Joey Main turned the screws for Cessnock with a fine spell of off-spin bowling to finish with 4-49 off 8, with Watson (2-31 off 10) and Jace Lawson (1-45 off 10).
Cessnock got off to a solid start, and kept the required run rate in check throughout the entire run-chase.
At 9-170 Cessnock showed great fighting spirit to set up a nail-biting finish to require 11 runs from the final over.
Watson and No. 11 Luke Sweeney hustled nicely between the wickets, and down to the final delivery they required five for victory, four for a tie.
With Watson on strike, he blasted an off drive that landed what must have only been a metre inside the deep extra cover boundary.
It may have been an anti-climax but a fitting finish to a thrilling final.
Watson finished on 34 in an excellent all-round performance, with Sweeney unbeaten on 11. Most other Cessnock batsmen made starts, with Mark Bercini anchoring the innings with a patient 55 at the top of the order.
Sam Peacock (18), Matt Hopley (16), Jason Orr (14) and Jace Lawson (13) all made useful contributions.
Suburban District were awarded the shield under the Hunter Valley rules which state that in the event of a tie the team finishing higher on the ladder are declared the winner.
Suburban District finished on the same points total as Cessnock, but had a superior quotient by just 0.03.
The Cessnock team consisted of: Joey Butler (Capt, Greta/Branxton), Mark Bercini (Greta/Branxton), Jason Orr (Bellbird), Sam Peacock (Wine Country), Rob Drage (Bellbird), Joey Main (Bellbird), Luke Jeans (Wine Country), Matt Hopley (Piranhas), Jace Lawson (Greta/Branxton), Brent Watson (Greta/Branxton), Luke Sweeney (Piranhas), Zac Kronholm (Bellbird).
