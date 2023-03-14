Vincent St Kitchen and Bar have your weekend sorted with live music scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hunter singer songwriter Trinity Woodhouse will kick off the weekend of live music on Friday, March 17 at 8pm. On Saturday, March 18, guitar based duo Redline will perform everything from '60s to top 40 hits and will kick off at 8pm. Musician Scotty Mac will round out the weekend with his unique acoustic tunes on Sunday, March 19, from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.