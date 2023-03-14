LIVE MUSIC
Vincent St Kitchen and Bar
Vincent St Kitchen and Bar have your weekend sorted with live music scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hunter singer songwriter Trinity Woodhouse will kick off the weekend of live music on Friday, March 17 at 8pm. On Saturday, March 18, guitar based duo Redline will perform everything from '60s to top 40 hits and will kick off at 8pm. Musician Scotty Mac will round out the weekend with his unique acoustic tunes on Sunday, March 19, from 12.30pm until 3.30pm.
ST PATRICKS DAY
Harrigan's Irish Pub
Join in the St Patrick's Day festivities at Harrigan's Irish Pub on Friday, March 17. There will be an Irish band, Irish dancers and an Irish pipe band at the Hunter pub. To add to the festivities, there will be drink specials and much more. Book your table online at www.harriganshuntervalley.com.au
SCONE TIME
Marthaville
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
VALLEY MARKETS
Branxton
The Valley Markets will be held at Miller Park Hotel, Branxton on Sunday, March 19, from 9.30am until 2pm. Featuring a range of handmade crafts, gourmet foods, accessories for your pooches and much more. Visit The Valley Markets on Facebook for more information and updates.
FAMILY FUN DAY
Poppethead Park
Cessnock Family Fun Day is a free event with live music, markets, food stalls, a car display and kids activities, including a jumping castle and face painting. The event hosted by the Cessnock Business Chamber will be held at Poppethead Park, Kitchener from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, March 19. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and chairs.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
