A special celebration to mark the Paxton Ladies Bowls first pennants win in 18 years

By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:30pm
Paxton Ladies Bowls celebrated winning the Grade 4 pennants, with an unfurling ceremony held at Paxton Bowling Club on Tuesday, March 14.

