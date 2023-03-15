Paxton Ladies Bowls celebrated winning the Grade 4 pennants, with an unfurling ceremony held at Paxton Bowling Club on Tuesday, March 14.
The winning team included Yvonne Snelgrove, Caroline Lee, Carol Hedges, Kerry Smith, Robyn Thompson, Maureen Ling, Barbara Pockett, Carol Bullen, Marion Borthwick and Julie Hickey.
The unfurling ceremony was attended by East Maitland, Beresfield, Bellbird and Kurri Kurri, who also played during the Grade 4 season.
The Paxton Ladies Bowls team who came out on top in the Hunter River District Womens Bowls Association (HRDWBA) Division 4 pennants season went on to defeat Scone at the regional playoffs on October, 25, 2022.
Defeating Scone by half a point, the Paxton ladies took home the prestigious title of district and zone pennant champions.
Following their nail-biting win, the ladies went on to compete at state, but went down against Woonona and Manning Point, however, in their group games they defeated Burke who were runner up in the state competition.
For the little club the unfurling ceremony was an emotional event with the last win back in 2004.
Team skipper Yvonne Snelgrove said the unfurling ceremony was such a special day for the 20 members of the Paxton Ladies Bowls.
"It's not usually the little clubs that take out the win," she said.
"This is also the first year we've been handed a flag."
Mrs Snelgrove who was also apart of the 2004 winning team said she and three others who started at the club decades ago have kept it going all these years.
"We would like to see more lady bowlers join," she said.
"Tuesday is our bowls day and people are always welcome to come along."
Paxton Ladies Bowls president Brenda Millward and vice-president June Orchard said they are both very pleased with the Grade 4 pennants.
"It is such a great result for a little club," Mrs Orchard said.
The Paxton Ladies Bowls will play in Grade 3 pennants this season.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
