Sydney potholes are receiving five times as much money as Cessnock's and mayor Jay Suvaal says the city is being "ripped off".
Under the state government's Regional and Local Roads Repair Program, announced in January, $280 million was pledged to regional councils and $220 million to metro councils, to help repair roads after the extreme weather events of 2022.
Cr Suvaal said Cessnock and other regional councils aren't getting a fair share through this program as it's allocated per kilometre.
He said Sydney councils would end up with about five times more funding and he wanted to see the same amount allocated per kilometre for regional and metropolitan roads.
"The funding is actually allocated on a per kilometre basis, and we have considerably more kilometres in regional areas," Cr Suvaal said.
"Regional areas have really been ripped off in the way the funding has been allocated."
Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said road funding programs "have provided all councils in regional NSW equal access to funding" and there would be $1 billion for regional roads and rail, if re-elected.
Regional Transport and Roads Shadow Minister Jenny Aitchison said Cessnock is "getting $1823 per kilometre of road, whereas you've got councils in the metro area in Sydney getting over $10,000 per kilometre".
Ms Aitchison wouldn't promise equal funding per kilometre, but said the Labor Party would "try and get equity and fairness" if elected.
"At this stage, we've already made a commitment that significantly increases that funding and we've said all along that we are unhappy with the way the government has been allocating money for roads in the regions."
Mr Farraway said the Coalition had delivered $1.8 billion for regional roads since 2019.
Cr Suvaal said Labor's promise would only fix half the roads.
"[Labor] announced another $390 million investment to go into the regional areas which will get us closer," he said.
Cr Suvaal is deputy chair of the Hunter Joint Organisation (Hunter JO), a group made up of 10 Hunter mayors to provide a united voice for Hunter communities.
The organisation has put together five asks for the next state government, including equalising per kilometre road funding across all areas.
It also wants the rationale and calculation for the distribution of funding under the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program between rural and regional and Sydney councils.
Cr Suvaal said Wollombi Road, parts of Sandy Creek Road, Buchanan Road and Deacon Street were in need of funding.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
