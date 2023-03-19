A massive team of more than 40 dedicated community members descended to the towns of Branxton and North Rothbury with a mission to tidy their town for Clean Up Australia Day.
Over the weekend of March 4 and 5, Branxton Lion Wendy Lawson was joined by the Lions Club of Branxton, Branxton Greta Scouts, Branxton District Guides and North Rothbury Tidy Towns who were assisted by Cessnock City Council.
On the day, the team of 40 were joined by Federal Member for the Hunter, Dan Repacholi, his wife, Alex, and two daughters who helped to pick up rubbish from the streets of Branxton.
North Rothbury Tidy Towns did a sweep of Wine Country Drive, led by President Mike Lowing.
The group who at first didn't notice much rubbish laying around, ended up finishing their sweep with seven bags full of rubbish.
All involved enjoyed a famous Lions sausage sandwich after their endeavors.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
