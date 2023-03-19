The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

A team of 40 cleaned the streets of Branxton and North Rothbury over the Clean Up Australia weekend

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured, the Clean Up teams being briefed before heading off to tidy the streets of Branxton. Picture supplied

A massive team of more than 40 dedicated community members descended to the towns of Branxton and North Rothbury with a mission to tidy their town for Clean Up Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.