Neath resident Jean Lang will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends and a cold schooner of Great Northern

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
Pictured, Bill Lang with his mother Jean Lang celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Picture by Marina Neil

Cessnock's newest centenarian Jean Lang celebrated her 100th birthday the best way she knows how - with her family, friends and a cold schooner of Great Northern.

