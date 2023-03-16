Cessnock's newest centenarian Jean Lang celebrated her 100th birthday the best way she knows how - with her family, friends and a cold schooner of Great Northern.
Mrs Lang was born on March 16, 1923 and moved to Cessnock from Corrimal in 1950 with her late husband William (Bill).
The pair got married on March 18, 1950 and spent a "wonderful" 49 years together.
"We just missed out on our 50th wedding anniversary when he died," she said.
"I was married 49 years and 6 weeks."
At age 34, Mrs Lang gave birth to her only child - a son who she and her late husband named Bill.
Mrs Lang is also a grandmother and a great grandmother and has two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Bill Lang said it was so special to be able to celebrate his mum reaching her 100th birthday.
"She's an amazing woman," he said.
Mrs Lang still lives at her Neath home which was built by her late husband's father.
"His mother and father lived in it and then we lived in it," she said.
"Bill grew up in this house and now my granddaughter is going to go into it."
Mrs Lang's life has been anything but boring, with her working numerous different roles - including working as a machinist at a handkerchief factory and spending four years as a cook in the Air Force.
"I celebrated my 21st birthday while I was in the Air Force," she said.
Mrs Lang was also quite the traveller and said she would go on bus trips with Weston Seniors and would travel to places like Adelaide and Broken Hill.
But the trip that topped it off for her was a three-night cruise for her 90th birthday.
"I went with my daughter-in-law, granddaughter and great-granddaughter and I really enjoyed that trip," she said.
Mrs Lang who is a bit of a royalist said her reaction to receiving a letter from the King for her 100th birthday was "wow".
"Oh that's lovely, I thought," she said.
"It had a photo of them and all."
Mrs Lang also received letters of congratulations from the Prime Minister, the NSW Premier and Cessnock City Council.
When asked what her secret to turning 100 was, Mrs Lang said food, beer and knitting.
"Of a night time when I'm watching TV, that's when I do most of my knitting," she said.
She has knitted her own slippers and is currently knitting a yellow cardigan for herself.
Mrs Lang will celebrate her milestone with friends and family on the weekend at a lunch and said she has family and friends coming from all over Australia.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
