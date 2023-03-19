One Nation's candidate for Cessnock Quintin King will fights hard to re-open the Kurri-Kurri police station if elected at the March 25 state election.
Mr King said a number of locals have reached out to him asking what One Nation could do to increase police presence in the area.
"If elected it'll be a priority for me to see the Kurri Kurri station reopened," he said.
Mr King said increased police presence in the community should hopefully deter some of the petty crime and youth crime.
"There's been a lot of petty crime happening, including vandalism and motorbikes without lights at night," he said.
NSW One Nation MLC Rod Roberts said as an ex-police officer with 20 years experience including as a Detective Sergeant he knows how important local policing is to communities.
"The community feels much safer if they know they have police present and the presence of police is a deterrent in itself," he said.
Currently, the two closest stations to Kurri Kurri are at Cessnock and Maitland which are at least a 20 minute drive away.
Mr Robert said he was shocked to hear that the Kurri Kurri police station was unmanned.
"By the time the police get to Kurri from the Cessnock station, the crooks and petty criminals are long gone," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.