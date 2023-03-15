Guitarist and singer-songwriter Kevin Borich is performing a special solo show at Qirkz in the Hunter on March 24 as part of the Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival.
Audiences can expect a stripped-down intimate night with the legendary guitar player.
The 75-year-old has opened for Elton John, AC/DC, Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy and shared the stage with artists Bo Didley, Richie Blackmore (Deep Purple) and Ron Wood (Rolling Stones).
Borich released Legacy in 2022 which is sitting at number one on the Australian Blues and Roots Airplay Charts and will release another in May called Duets featuring well known Australian artists .
He is known as a founding member of the La De Das writing the top 10 hit Gonna See My Baby Tonight in 1971 before forming the Kevin Borich Express and featuring in Australian rock supergroup the Party Boys.
An Intimate Evening with Kevin Borich at Qirkz In The Hunter is on Friday March 24 with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased here.
