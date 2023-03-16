Cricketer and community champion Tim Peace has raised over $6,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation following a successful charity cricket match.
Held at Carmichael Oval in Bellbird the game raised $6,120 exceeding Tim's goal of $5,000.
The day was supported by small businesses and organisations including Cessnock Carpet Court, Cessnock Leagues Club, Australian Hotel, Abermain Old Boys, Finding Yellow and East Cessnock Bowling Club.
The Cessnock Fire Brigade turned up in support with cricketers and spectators treated to a barbecu, face painting and the auction of a jersey signed by the premiership winning Newcastle Knights NRLW squad.
Tim came up with the idea in 2020 to stage a charity match as a way of raising money for those effected by the bushfires.
Tim plays his cricket for the East Cessnock Piranhas and last year raised more than $2500 for the Starlight Foundation.
He has also raised money for the the McGrath Foundation and in the lead up to the day collected raffle donations while also recycling bottles and cans to raise money.
Tim was even able to garner support from his housemates, with one claiming best batter honours.
He lives in a group home which is supported by Finding Yellow, a hunter based disability support service.
Well known in the Cessnock community for helping others, Tim is a member of the Men's Shed, a volunteer at the Performing Arts Centre and volunteer with the Goannas Rugby League Club.
After passing his refereeing courses he's about to officiate junior footy games.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.