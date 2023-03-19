The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Crime

Graffiti in Weston and Branxton forces council to consider security cameras

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:55am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The clubhouse of Greta Branxton Football Club at Miller Park has already been vandalised three times this year.

A spate of graffiti and vadalism on parks, club houses and swimming pools has forced Cessnock City Council to investigate installing CCTV cameras.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.