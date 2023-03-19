A spate of graffiti and vadalism on parks, club houses and swimming pools has forced Cessnock City Council to investigate installing CCTV cameras.
Maybury Peace Park in Weston, Miller Park in Branxton and the Branxton Greta Swimming Pool have all been vandalised in recent weeks.
According to Cr Daniel Watton the council have spent $8600 removing graffiti from Miller Park alone since July last year.
He said the evidence is clear the installation of surveillance cameras at Bridges Hill Park and Huntlee Park helped eradicate vandalism.
The council will seek grants to fund the rollout and Cr Watton believes the cameras are a smart investment.
"The cameras were put in, vandalism stopped, so there's two parks there in our LGA that have this system in place and it's strictly just there to monitor the parks and if there's an incident then you call upon the police and you've got some evidence to go off," he said.
Cr Watton said after raising the issue with the council he was shocked to learn the council had no policy around the use of CCTV.
"With regards to privacy and personal information protection regulations which came out in 2019, it baffles me that we don't have this," he said.
"The policy needs to be adopted first, it needs to be drafted, bought before council, put on public exhibition and we go forward from there.
"When a building goes up there's usually a solar panelled camera watching the building site so people don't come in and steal supplies or do damage to the building, this would be very similar to that."
The council passed a motion to consider the development of a CCTV Policy to protect community assets.
Cr John Moores voted in support of the motion.
"I want the people of Cessnock to realise this is not to spy on them, this is to stop the vandalism that is happening when we are spending thousands of dollars if not hundreds of thousands of dollars on these parks," he said.
Cr Anne Sander spoke about the vandalism to the Branxton pool.
"The vandalism has just gone off the charts the last 12 months, couple of years, it's been horrendous," she said.
"It must have taken them hours to draw their sketch on the front of the pool, they defaced the memorial plaque, surely somebody must see this, but in having said that, we need to protect our assets first and foremost."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.