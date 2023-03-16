The Advertiser - Cessnock
Valley/JPC v Greta/Branxton - Singleton and Cessnock's best meet in Coalfields Cup grand final

By Mark Bercini
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:25am
Greta Branxton will be looking to claim their second Coalfields Cup title after sharing the title in 2021-22. Picture supplied.

The Coalfields Cup grand final pits the best of Cessnock and Singleton cricket associations together with Greta Branxton and minor premiers Valley/JPC meeting at Howe Park, Singleton on Saturday from 1pm.

