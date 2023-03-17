Rev-heads, pin ups and rockers from all over will meet at Kurri Kurri this weekend for three days of rock and roll, dancing and all things vintage.
Event organisers are expecting this year's Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival attendance to be back to pre-pandemic levels, nearing 40,000 people.
This year's event features a return of the beloved fashion parade and high tea, and for the first time rockabilly entertainer Hot Rod Walt is flying in from Atlanta, Georgia USA.
A dedicated team of volunteers at Towns with Heart have been working tirelessly to bring the event to life, and they are all crossing their fingers for good weather.
Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival project manager Melinda Alchin said the festival draws people from interstate and overseas to the Hunter.
Hot Rod Walt will definitely be a highlight, she said.
"He's a rockabilly entertainer who also does pinstriping, he will pin stripe cars and guitars, and we're going to have him featured on the Saturday," she said.
Other highlights are the retro marketplace, Shannon's Show and Shine and best dressed competitions.
Ms Alchin said it's very exciting for the event, which she said has put Kurri Kurri on the map, to be back at full capacity.
"We want everyone to come and attend," she said.
"It's a free event for all and it's a big draw card for our local area, so it's really good for local businesses as a boost to them."
There is a good mixture of free and ticketed events over the festival.
"We've got the main stage all weekend in Col Brown Rotary Park with free entertainment," Ms Alchin said.
"On the Sunday we'll have the top street stage up near the Chelmsford Hotel and the sidewalk stage near the Kurri Kurri library all free."
There are plenty of ticketed events too; on Friday and Saturday night, the rock 'n' roll express twilight steam train ride, featuring live music, will depart from Richmond Vale Railway Museum at 7pm.
Head to Qirkz in the Hunter, Abermain, for entertainment by Sass & The Boss Trio from 7pm.
At Weston Workers Club, Mr James Band will play on Friday night, Hot Rod Walt, Whistle Dixie and DJ Gav will perform on Saturday night, and a 1950s tribute featuring Jumpin Jukebox is on Sunday night.
This year would have been the festival's 20th year, if it weren't for a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020.
For the first time, the festival has a naming sponsor - Creightons Funeral Service.
Visit www.kurrikurrinostalgiafestival.com.au for the full event program and tickets to paid events.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
