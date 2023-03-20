Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal has declared the council has not signed up to a Smart City Strategy after a motion was put forward for the council to explain how it will effect the community.
Cr Jessica Jurd put forward a motion at the March council meeting requesting information from general manager Ken Liddell citing community concern that such a move could impact the city's residents.
A frustrated Cr Suvaal reminded Cr Jurd this question had been addressed by council's director planning and environment Peter Mickleson in a January memo.
In the memo, Mr Mickleson suggested Cr Jurd may be referring to two separate matters, a Smart City Strategy, and the Six Cities Region program announced by the NSW Government.
Cr Suvaal said the Six Cities Region program was an opportunity for the LGA to plan better into the future.
"Fifteen minutes cities are not talking about any limits on where you can travel, they're not talking about any of that," he said.
"This is complete conspiracy theory propaganda - the 15 minute cities are about when we consider planning.
"So we all complain and you've heard it here tonight - how many have complained about the roads and congestion and traffic and potholes.
"Here in this debate tonight we've said we need to plan things better and what the Greater Cities Commission is about is giving us a voice at the table for our region."
The Lower Hunter is part of the Six Cities region which also includes Newcastle and the Central Coast and forms part of the state governments' infrastructure plan over the next 40 years.
Greater Cities Chief Commissioner Geoff Roberts describes the aim as creating six 30-minute cities which will drive job creation.
In a heated council debate, where a member of the public was ejected from the public gallery, Cr Anthony Burke criticised Cr Jurd for stoking fear in the community.
"I'm actually really annoyed that councillors would put on social media that this council's signed up to something that we haven't," he said.
"The answer was given on the 18th of January to us as councillors through a memo - no we have not signed up to be a smart city."
Speaking in favour of the motion, Cr Daniel Watton acknowledged the contentious subject matter while saying it was the role of the council to debate these issues in a public forum.
There have been recent protests in the UK around 15-minute city proposals in Oxford where the council is proposing changes to cut congestion and give priority to buses and bikes.
Cessnock council have held meetings with the state government over the development of a "City Plan" to be delivered by the end of 2023.
The council also said comments have been provided to councillors on a discussion paper released by the Greater Cities Commission and they were provided with an initial briefing on the program in late 2022 with further updates to come as the program develops.
The motion was defeated nine votes to two.
