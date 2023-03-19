The Advertiser - Cessnock
Newcastle Rebels sweat on hooker Luke Huth for NSW Country Championships final after send off in semi

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 20 2023 - 7:28am, first published 7:24am
Rebels hooker Luke Huth. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Rebels will nervously await findings from the match-review committee this week with hooker Luke Huth in doubt for the NSW Country Championships decider.

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

