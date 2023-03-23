The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Nsw Election

Meet the candidates for the seat of Cessnock

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 24 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candidates for Cessnock, from top left Andrew Fenwick, Graham Jones, Quintin King. From bottom left Victoria Davies, Llynda Nairn, Clayton Barr MP.

There are seven candidates on the ballot paper for the seat of Cessnock at Saturday's NSW election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.