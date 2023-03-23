There are seven candidates on the ballot paper for the seat of Cessnock at Saturday's NSW election.
The Nationals disendorsed their Cessnock candidate Ash Barnham two weeks before the election over controversial comments on Twitter.
Nationals state director Joe Lundy said the University of Newcastle business student had been scrubbed from the party's campaign over past social media posts which have come to light.
He is no longer listed as a candidate on the party's website and his campaign Facebook account has been removed, but his name remains on the ballot paper.
In other news:
Candidates are listed as they will appear on the ballot paper for the seat of Cessnock.
Coal train driver and medical herbalist Andrew Fenwick has been announced as the Legalise Cannabis NSW Party's candidate for the state seat of Cessnock.
The father of three (and step-father to three more) joined the Legalise Cannabis Party prior to the 2022 federal election, and said if elected as Cessnock's representative, not being a member of a major party would be an advantage.
"My first responsibility is to represent all the voters," he said.
"Having no major party line to follow, it will be about lifting government attention to the electorate's needs."
Mr Fenwick said he would bring about change by "bringing infrastructure and services up to standard", that an area with such an expanding population deserved.
"As a Legalise Cannabis Party representative in the parliament, I will introduce various bills and undertake the background work required to make cannabis a legal social use substance for adults, much like alcohol is now," he said.
"From every aspect cannabis does less harm to the consumer and society than alcohol; plus for many it is a life saver. Something never said for alcohol use."
The Legalise Cannabis Party stands for legalisation, regulation, the ability to grow for personal use, and taxing of cannabis sales, as well as adjacent drug law reform and social justice issues.
Mr Fenwick said legalisation of cannabis could create new agricultural opportunities in Cessnock, where current growers could add it to their income streams
Graham Jones is a qualified engineer working in technical services in the mining industry. He has been a successful small business owner.
Mr Jones said he grew up on a remote station, so had strong ties to the bush and agriculture. He has also worked in environmental tourism as a scuba instructor.
He is passionate about sustainability and has volunteered for the Rural Fire Service and a wildlife sanctuary.
Mr Jones said he supported Sustainable Australia Party's science and evidence based approach to policy and is campaigning to protect our environment, stop overdevelopment and stop corruption.
One Nation's candidate for Cessnock Clinton King is a plant mechanic in the coal industry who lives in Cessnock with his wife and two children.
Originally from Thornton, Mr King and said as a plant mechanic he felt he and other blue collar workers were not represented.
"Blue collar workers are being ignored and working class families are being left behind," he said.
He has worked in the coal industry for the past 10 years, and before that worked in road construction for three years. He chose a mechanical trade because he's "always been a very practical person that gets satisfaction out of solving complex problems".
The most important issues for him are representing blue collar workers and standing up against net zero carbon emission policies and 100 per cent renewables.
He said One Nation will fight for all jobs in the Hunter, help foster new industries, better schools and other essential community services.
"I believe Cessnock is not getting our fair share even though a lot of money flows out of our region," he said.
"It is unacceptable that that we have outdated hospitals that are understaffed and have a lack of infrastructure in areas like Huntlee where they don't even have a local school.
"I will fight for jobs and a viable economic future. This region is fighting for its survival."
Animal Justice Party candidate for Cessnock Victoria Davies says her platform in based on responsible ownership of pets, wildlife protective and responsible housing developments.
A registered emergency nurse and volunteer at Dog Rescue Newcastle, Mrs Davies has lived and raised her family in the Cessnock area for 45 years and said she is familiar with the needs and concerns of the region.
Mrs Davies said the Animal Justice Party stands for animals, people and the planet and she and the party are working hard towards building a kinder future.
"We need to be able to provide a future for oncoming generations," she said.
Mrs Davies said she wanted to bring about change that would make having pets in rental properties easier.
"Everyone knows what a benefit pets are to our mental health and to the community," she said.
"We're here to help people who can't afford to get their pets fed and to ensure their pets are looked after."
The banning of puppy farms is another initiative on Mrs Davies' agenda.
She also said she would take action on making sure that housing and land developments in the Cessnock LGA remain responsible and sustainable.
"We all need houses and we all need development so its keeping a watch on developments and keeping them honest," she said.
Greens Candidate for the seat of Cessnock Llynda Nairn has pledged her party will campaign for more local health services and increase the region's role in the renewable energy industry.
Ms Nairn has a breadth of experience as a performer and as a small business operator and has presented educational shows in schools across the country.
She has also worked with the Arts Health Institute as a Humour Therapist, for people living with dementia.
"I have had wonderful opportunities in my life to travel across Australia and meet so many people including school children and teachers, from Kalgoorlie to Kurri," Ms Nairn said.
For Ms Nairn, Cessnock's sense of community is what she enjoys most about living in the region.
"I view being the Greens' candidate for Cessnock as just the latest opportunity to meet and talk with as many people as possible about how we can help Cessnock thrive," she said.
Ms Nairn said she is so proud to be part of The Greens whose long track record of promoting renewable energy is now being adopted throughout Australia and NSW.
"Cessnock has been a huge part of the energy industry in NSW for over 100 years and The Greens want to see Cessnock play an active role in renewable energy zones as they become reality in the Hunter Valley," she said.
After three terms in opposition, Labor's Clayton Barr he is keen to be part of government and lists education, healthcare, housing and homelessness as his key priorities to address.
"When people need healthcare they need it badly and it is currently in crisis due to chronic under-funding," Mr Barr said.
"We will invest in more services so that our schools and hospitals are better equipped and the staff are better cared for."
Mr Barr said Labor will put more money in peoples pockets, through wages growth.
"This will help everyone, especially small businesses that rely on families having the funds to call on the services supplied by business," he said.
Labor has also announced a new high school will be built at Huntlee if elected, which will reduce the load on Rutherford Technology High School and provide another option for those in Lochinvar and to the west.
Mr Barr said we simply have to build more capacity and that'll come in the form of a new school.
"People can expect in a reasonable amount of time that these new facilities will be built," he said.
Mr Barr said the Labor Party will bring a fresh start with new ideas and new energy to NSW.
"There are currently many problems in our state, created by the current government and this has to change," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.