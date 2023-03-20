Valley/JPC premiers after beating Greta/Branxton in two-run thriller

Singleton heavyweights Valley/JPC became the Coalfields Cup champions last Saturday when they defeated Greta/Branxton in a two-run thriller at Howe Park.
After taking out the inaugural T20 competition six weeks earlier, the competition's first joint venture club then took out the minor premiership in the competition's first full season of home and away 40 over matches.
They then put the icing on the cake by winning the premiership decider in a breath-taking finale to the season.
Skipper Isaac Barry won the toss and elected to bat in pretty warm conditions, and they got off to a solid start through openers Jacob Carey (35) and Brandon Carman (21), with the opening partnership worth 58.
The next nine wickets fell for just 59 runs, with the home side all out in the 34th over of its innings for 117. Shane Givney (20), Liam Storey (17) and Mewa Jeetarwal (15) were the other batters to make an impression.
Patrick Andrews was Greta/Branxton's best with the four-piece, collecting 4-16 off 3.5, with Jace Lawson next best with 2-35 off 8.
The match hung in the balance throughout the entire run chase, with the Blues requiring seven to win from the final over and final wicket to snatch victory.
Down to three balls they needed three for victory, and a super over was all-of-a-sudden coming into the equation.
In an epic finish, Valley/JPC bowler Tristan Muir threw down the stumps at the bowlers end after the Blues batters tried to sneak through for a bye.
Lawson top scored for Greta/Branxton with 23, with Darren Thomson (20), Nathan Holz (13) and Brent Watson (13) making starts.
For Valley/JPC, Barry finished with 2-29 off 8, with Luke Dempster taking 2-16 off 7.
The competition presentation immediately followed the match.
Bellbird's Billy Orr collected the bowling average award with 20 wickets at 7.35, with Dempster taking the most wickets with 23 wickets. Greta/Branxton's Josh Dagg won the batting aggregate and average with 562 runs at 187.33.
Dagg was also named the competition's champion player of the year just in front of PCH's Jackson Cox.
Bellbird took out the second grade minor/major premiership with a 23-run win over Greta/Branxton at East End. Daniel Burford (34), Steffen Durie (22) and Mitch Attewell (19) provided the bulk of their runs in a modest 129 batting first.
Greta/Branxton co-skipper James Halpin (3-20 off 7.1), Jason Varley (2-27 off 9) and Patrick Nugent (2-19off 5) were the best with the ball for the Blues.
Greta/Branxton ran out of overs in reply, batting the mandatory 40 to finish on 8-106.
Jamie Moore led the way with 38, with Wayne Chandler (18) and Sean Wright (14) battling hard. Durie (3-26 off 8) and Burford (2-15 off 10) completed excellent all-round performances for the Tigers, with Jordan Field (2-36 off 10) chipping in nicely.
The third grade honours went to Greta/Branxton when they overcame the Piranhas byseven wickets at Carmichael Park.
Chasing 93 for victory, the Blues lifted the trophy after losing three wickets.
Adam Kerry made a well-constructed half century with 54, with Noah McNamara (15no) and skipper Malcolm Hedger (10no) cutting the ribbon at the end.
The Piranhas were dismissed for 92 inside 29 overs earlier in the day, with Lucas Zechel (31), Brandon Zechel (19) and Glenn Kemp (13) among their best bats.
Ben Parkinson (5-29 off 10), Kerry (2-10 off 5) and Jamie McNamara (2-12 off 4.1) were the wicket-takers for Greta/Branxton.
Wine Country claimed the fourth grade minor/major double with a hard-fought 35-run victory over Greta/Branxton at Baddeley Park.
The Wood Ducks compiled a healthy 5- 176 batting first, with Tom Vaughan (111) smashing 10 boundaries and two sixes in a magnificent century.
He received good support from opening partner Greg O'Connor (21), Riley Brown (18) and Craig Rees (13).
Alistair Leslie was the best of the Greta/Branxton attack with 3-41 off 9.
The Blues were all out on the penultimate delivery of the 37th over for 141.
Co-skipper Zac Watkins led the way with 48, with Ben Regan (25) and Sam Dagg (19) both productive at the crease.
Jason McMichael (5-32 off 7.5) bagged five wickets for the Wood Ducks, with Lachlan Eather (3-45 off 8) and Peter Walsh (2-5 off 6) also bowling well to secure the premiership double for the Railway Hotel based club.
The district presentation will be held on the night Saturday, April 29 at the East Cessnock Bowling Club, starting at 6pm.
Each club has been allocated 10 tickets as part of their affiliation. Any additional tickets can be purchased for $20. For further details please contact district secretary Mark Bercini on 0408 429 710.
