Goannas and Bulldogs kick off 2023 Newcastle RL season on Sunday

The Cessnock Goannas and Kurri Kurri Bulldogs kick off the 2023 Newcastle RL season with home fixtures on Sunday.
The Goannas host South Newcastle and the Bulldogs have a Coalfields derby against the reigning premiers the Maitland Pickers.
It will be an emotional day for the Bulldogs with club legend John Sattler dying on Monday and the new look Kurri side under coach Danny Linnane will be wanting to farewell Sattler with a tough and brave performance.
Cessnock are unlikely to play their Newcastle Rebels representatives - Wyatt Shaw, Luke Huth or Sam Clune - if they play in Saturday's Country Championship final against Riverina.
Huth has been cleared to play after pleading guilty to charges resulting from when he was sent off and put on report just 15 minutes into Newcastle's 46-18 semi-final win against Western Rams.
Cessnock co-captain Hugo Reed said there was a great deal of anticipation and excitement at the club and despite missing the Rebels players in their trials they were tracking very well.
"I doubt we will back any of the Rebels boys up, being round one there is no point in making them play two games in a row.
"I think we will shape up with a pretty decent side.
The line-up will include Goannas 2020 premiership player Brayden Musgrove after two season with the Newcastle Knights, and forward Kori Barber who was persuaded to go around for another year after an outstanding 2022.
"He was too good last year to hang it up. There's still a few years left in him," Hugo said of Barber. "He is Cessnock through and through and plays with his heart on his sleeve every week."
Hugo said he expected key recruits Brayden Musgrove and Luke Huth to make a huge impact this season.
He said Musgrove was loving being back at the Goannas and looking forward to a big season.
"Huthy is going to be a big inclusion for us. In this competition I think hooker is probably the most important position on the field," he said. "Having a decent hooker who can come out and take on opposition is vital. Huthy's got every attribute of the game."
In other news:
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.