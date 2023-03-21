The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Goannas and Bulldogs kick off 2023 Newcastle RL season on Sunday

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock co-captain Reed Hugo is looking forward to a big season. File picture

The Cessnock Goannas and Kurri Kurri Bulldogs kick off the 2023 Newcastle RL season with home fixtures on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.