Everything you need to know about the state election in Cessnock

We're only a couple of days away from heading to the polling booths, as Cessnock residents cast their vote in the NSW election on Saturday, March 25.
The state electorate of Cessnock covers 2,019 square kilometres and has 56,705 people enrolled.
It stretches to Edgeworth in the east, Bucketty in the south, Yengo in the west and Greta in the north.
Cessnock's border with the Upper Hunter electorate changed in 2021, and Branxton, Broke and Appletree Clearing are now in the Upper Hunter electorate.
The border changed after a redistribution of electoral boundaries, which is carried out regularly after two state general elections have happened using the same boundaries.
The redistribution is to make sure each electoral district across the state has an equal number of voters.
NSW is divided into 93 state electoral districts.
Voters in each district will elect one person to represent their district in the Legislative Assembly (lower house). These members of parliament represent their electorates for a term of four years.
Voters will also need to elect 21 of the 42 members of the Legislative Council (upper house). Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) are elected for a term of eight years. The Legislative Council is often called the 'House of Review' because of its role in scrutinising government legislation and holding the government to account.
Residents will be required to submit two ballot papers in the March 25 election, selecting a member for the Legislative Assembly and a Legislative Council representative.
The NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC) Virtual Tally Room (VTR) will contain results for the 2023 Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Elections and will go live on election day.
There are three places to vote early across Cessnock. All are open from 8.30am to 8pm Thursday and 8.30am to 6pm Friday.
All polling booths are open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, March 25.
There are 28 voting centres across Cessnock, which are:
The Nationals candidate Ash Barnham has been disendorsed by the party following controversial posts on Twitter.
The ballot paper order for the electorate of Cessnock in the NSW election is:
Labor MP Clayton Barr has held the seat of Cessnock since 2011.
From 1999 to his retirement in 2011, Cessnock was held by Labor's Kerry Hickey.
Mr Barr won the 2018 state election with 54.8 per cent of the primary vote.
Cessnock has been held by Labor since its inception, apart from a one-off Liberal victory in 1988.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.