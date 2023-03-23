Everything you need to know about the state election in Cessnock

Abermain Plaza Hall, Bathurst Steet, Abermain NSW 2326. Assisted access, Access ramp does not meet standards, No accessible toilet

Barnsley Public School, Cliffbrook Street, Barnsley NSW 2278. Assisted access, No designated accessible parking spot, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Bellbird Public School, Doyle Street, Bellbird NSW 2325. Assisted access, No accessible toilet

Branxton Community Hall, Bowen Street, Branxton NSW 2335. Fully wheelchair accessible

Cameron Park Community Centre, 107 Northlakes Drive, Cameron Park NSW 2285. Fully wheelchair accessible

Cessnock East Public School, Old Maitland Road, Cessnock NSW 2325. Assisted access, No designated accessible parking spot, Path of travel from car park may be difficult, No accessible toilet

Cessnock Public School, Aberdare Road, Cessnock NSW 2325. Assisted access, No designated accessible parking spot

Cessnock West Public, School Alfred Street, Cessnock West NSW 2325. Assisted access, No accessible toilet

Edgeworth Heights Public School, Crest Avenue, Edgeworth NSW 2285. Fully wheelchair accessible

Edgeworth Public School, Oakville Road, Edgeworth NSW 2285. Fully wheelchair accessible

Ellalong Public School, Rugby Street, Ellalong NSW 2325. Assisted access, Path of travel from car park may be difficult, Building has lips and/or steps

Greta Arts & Sports Community, Hall 3 Water Street, Greta NSW 2334. Fully wheelchair accessible

Kearsley Public School, 130 Caledonia Street, Kearsley NSW 2325. Assisted access, Building has lips and/or steps, No accessible toilet

Kitchener Public School, Richmond Street, Kitchener NSW 2325. Assisted access, No accessible toilet

Kurri Kurri High School, Deakin Street, Kurri Kurri NSW 2327. Fully wheelchair accessible

Kurri Kurri Public School, Rawson Street, Kurri Kurri NSW 2327. Fully wheelchair accessible

Millfield Public School, 105 Wollombi Road, Millfield NSW 2325. Assisted access, Access ramp does not meet standards, Path of travel from car park may be difficult, No accessible toilet

Mount View High School, Mount View Road, Cessnock West NSW 2325. Assisted access, No accessible toilet, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Mulbring Public School, Water Street, Mulbring NSW 2323. Assisted access, Building has lips and/or steps, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

North Cessnock Community Hall, Church Street, Cessnock NSW 2325. Assisted access, No designated accessible parking spot, No accessible toilet, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Nulkaba Public School, 5 O'Connors Road, Nulkaba NSW 2325. Fully wheelchair accessible

Pasterfield Sports Complex, 18 Horizon Ave, Cameron Park NSW 2285. Fully wheelchair accessible

Pelaw Main Public School, Abermain Street, Pelaw Main NSW 2327. Fully wheelchair accessible

Pokolbin Rural Bush Fire Brigade, McDonalds Road, Pokolbin NSW 2320. Assisted access, No designated accessible parking spot, No accessible toilet, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Stanford Merthyr Infants School, Wickham Street, Stanford Merthyr NSW 2327. Assisted access, No accessible toilet, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

West Wallsend High School, 2 Appletree Road, West Wallsend NSW 2286. Assisted access, No designated accessible parking spot, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Weston Civic Centre, Station Street, Weston NSW 2326. Fully wheelchair accessible