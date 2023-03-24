It's going to be a big weekend for Cessnock with three major events on the calendar and an estimated 72,000 people out and about.
Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival, Hunter Valley Airshow and the Red Hot Summer Tour are all on this weekend, expecting to draw in big crowds.
Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival organisers are expecting 40,000 people will visit the town over Friday, Saturday and Sunday in a return to pre-pandemic numbers.
Hunter Valley Airshow organisers are expecting 20,000 to walk through the gates over Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Red Hot Summer Tour at Roche Estate on Saturday afternoon, boasting headliners Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning and Missy Higgins, is completely sold out, with 12,000 people set to attend.
Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association (HVWTA) chief executive officer Jennie Curran said events like these are a key driver of visitation to the region.
"It's great to see a full calendar this weekend," she said.
"From the airshow to nostalgia festival and the concert, they're all attracting different audiences, some of whom will have come to the Hunter Valley before and some of whom will be visiting for the first time."
Ms Curran encourages visitors to take the opportunity to experience what the region has to offer by extending their stay overnight, or visiting a cellar door or restaurant while they're here.
Cessnock's visitor economy is the its fourth largest industry, contributing to $501 million of economic output each year.
These large-scale events align with the Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan, which has a goal to grow the visitor economy up to $958 million by 2030.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
