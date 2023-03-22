A heated debate erupted and a member of the public was thrown out after a councillor asked if Cessnock council had signed up to be a Smart City during last week's meeting.
Councillor Jessica Jurd requested information from general manager Ken Liddell, citing community concern that such a move could impact the city's residents.
"I want an open briefing for the residents to hear what's involved with these 15-minute cities as this is in the public interest," Cr Jurd said.
But Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said the question had already been addressed in a memo from council's planning and environment director Peter Mickleson on January 18.
That memo suggested Cr Jurd may be referring to two separate matters, a Smart City Strategy, and the NSW Government's Six Cities Region program.
"Has Cessnock signed up to join the Smart Cities transformation? The answer in the memo, no," Cr Suvaal said.
"This is complete conspiracy theory propaganda - the 15 minute cities are about when we consider planning.
"Fifteen minutes cities are not talking about any limits on where you can travel, they're not talking about any of that.
"Here in this debate tonight we've said we need to plan things better and what the Greater Cities Commission is about is giving us a voice at the table for our region."
Cr Jurd responded by saying, "I can't see what the issue is about getting clarification. We ask all the time for clarification and I'm not putting out conspiracies I've only gone off the facts that I have been given.
"Nobody's talking about their freedom getting lost, I'm talking about what is involved with the Smart Cities."
Smart Cities refer to a wide range of technologies installed and operated by companies here and across the globe for local governments.
There is concern among some people that a Smart City will restrict their freedoms and ability to move around. There have been protests in the United Kingdom about a Smart City proposal in Oxford.
Cr Anthony Burke criticised Cr Jurd for stoking fear in the community.
"I'm actually really annoyed that councillors would put on social media that this council's signed up to something that we haven't," he said.
"The answer was given on the 18th of January to us as councillors through a memo - no we have not signed up to be a Smart City."
Speaking in favour of the motion, Cr Daniel Watton acknowledged the contentious subject matter while saying it was the role of the council to debate these issues in a public forum.
A vote saw Cr Jurd's motion defeated by nine votes to two.
