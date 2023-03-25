Cessnock voters headed to the polls on Saturday to decide their state representatives for the next four years.
Labor incumbent Clayton Barr, who first won the seat in 2011 and holds it with a 19.7 per cent margin, is seeking re-election.
His challengers are Andrew Fenwick (Legalise Cannabis Party), Graham Jones (Sustainable Australia Party), Quintin King (One Nation), Victoria Davies (Animal Justice Party) and Llynda Nairn (The Greens).
The Nationals candidate Ash Barnham will appear on the ballot paper, but was disendorsed by the party following controversial social media posts.
Voters started collecting early at polling booths around the Cessnock electorate.
Cessnock Public School was a hive of activity with voters lining up to place their vote - all while eyeing off the sweets and knitted goods on sale by the Cessnock CWA.
From honey and jam to knitted goods - the ladies were selling it all and Cessnock CWA member Glenys Thomson said they were raising money to build up their resources.
"We recently gave money to the local high school, flying doctors and the hospital and so now we are wanting to build back up our resources so we can give away more," she said.
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr is at Edgeworth Public School today, and has cast his vote.
"I'm feeling really good and there's been a lot of people who are talking to me on their way in to vote and they are so hopeful for change," he said.
His top priorities, if re-elected and Labors wins government is the healthcare workforce, education and housing.
"We've got so many children going to school at the moment and they do not have a teacher in the classroom to teach them and that has to change," Mr Barr said.
"We also have to do better around housing, because there is so much homelessness and housing stress at the moment and that's resulting in people living in their cars and tents."
Polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, March 25.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
