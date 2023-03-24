One Nation would push for $95 million to build the Cessnock bypass and ring road if it wins the balance of power in the next NSW Parliament.
Cessnock candidate Quintin King said the upgrades, which are listed in Cessnock council's Traffic and Transport Strategy, would have a big impact on the region.
"The traffic congestion through one of our main roads, Wollombi, out towards Bellbird is a major problem for the local residents," he said.
"If we have the ring road that will relieve a lot of that traffic which will make it a lot easier for local residents to get around."
Labor has not committed to build those roads but Shadow Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison said the party would "have funding available for projects" if it won the March 25 election.
She also said Cessnock would receive funding under Labor's emergency road repair program.
The Coalition will invest $19.4 billion in roads over the next four years and has given $675 million for regional roads in the past 9 months.
