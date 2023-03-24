The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

One Nation candidate for Cessnock Quintin King says the Cessnock bypass is necessary

Updated March 24 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham and Cessnock candidate Quintin King.

One Nation would push for $95 million to build the Cessnock bypass and ring road if it wins the balance of power in the next NSW Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.