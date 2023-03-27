The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Meet the Locals: Bestselling author Todd Alexander spends his days writing, renovating and hanging out with his rescue animals

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated March 28 2023 - 9:05am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter local and best selling author Todd Alexander launches his latest book Over the Hill and Up the Wall. Picture by Simone De Peak

Bestselling author Todd Alexander loves all that the Hunter Valley has to offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.