THE rain "didn't keep people away" from the Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival on the weekend.
Project manager Melinda Alchin said it was "really wonderful" to see crowds return to the rock and roll extravaganza after the COVID pandemic saw the event cancelled one year and heavy downpours the following year meant the show and shine had to be called off.
She estimates close to 30,000 people showed up over the weekend to see what the festival had to offer.
"We're really happy with the result, we had lots of people out and about which is really good to see," she said.
Ms Alchin said surveys were conducted over the weekend, and an early glance at results shows people most enjoyed the live music and entertainment, the cars and the atmosphere.
She spoke to police officers at the festival, who said there were no issues and crowds were well behaved.
The 2023 event saw the return of the beloved fashion parade and high tea in Kurri's main street, and for the first time rockabilly entertainer Hot Rod Walt flew in from Atlanta, Georgia in the United States.
Next year will be Nostalgia Festival's 20th year, and Ms Alchin said the volunteers at Towns with Heart are planning an even bigger and better event for 2024.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.