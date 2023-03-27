Cessnock thrash South Newcastle in Sam Apthorpe's 100th game

The Cessnock Goannas smashed a 12-man South Newcastle Lions 52-12 to kick off the 2023 Newcastle Rugby League season at home on Sunday.
It was just the result the Goannas were looking for in front of their home crowd to celebrate young prop Sam Apthorpe's 100th game for the club.
Apthorpe was presented with his jersey by former captain/coach Bruce Starkey who played for St George and took the Goannas to the 1985 grand final. He started the game with long-time Goannas mates Kori Barber in the front row and Reed Hugo in the backrow.
What coach Harry Siejka had expected to be a tough test, became a lot easier when Souths prop Frank-Paul Nuuausala was sent off in the ninth minute.
Missing some troops the Goannas ruthless exploited the advantage by sticking to their pre-game planning and not falling into trap of overplaying their hand with an extra number.
In a 10 tries to two performance, winger Honeti Tuha and seconder-rower Wyatt Shaw scored doubles. Luke Huth, Harvey Neville, Josh Charles, Brent Mendyk, Brayden Musgrove and Lucas Thomson also crossed for tries.
Thomson landed five conversions and Apthorpe successfully converted one after being handed the kicking tee for a shot in front of the uprights.
Siejka said the team was delighted to get such a big win for Apthorpe in his milestone game.
"Sammy's been massive for this club. He is still only young at 25 and to get his 100th game so early in his career is a massive effort," he said.
"He has had offers to go elsewhere for bigger money, but has always stuck loyal with the Goannas. We love him here."
Siejka started the game with Hayden Regan at hooker and was delighted with his performance in the key role, before Luke Huth backing up from a lighter-than-expected workload in the Newcastle Rebels' big win in the Country Championships on Saturday.
Siejka was able to rest regular half Sam Clune and Huth backed up in the second half without any worries.
"It was a pretty even performance across the team. Our job was made easier with Frank-Paul sent off," he said.
"I thought we stuck to what we needed to do and it was a very good performance," Siejka said.
"We've still got plenty of improvement in us and players to come back into the starting line, but I was pleased with everyone.
"A number of players took their opportunity when called up and will come into further consideration during they year."
Siejka was particularly pleased with Douglas Beale at five-eighth in the absence of the injured AJ Murray..
"I honestly didn't think he could play that well in the role. I was super impressed by him," he said.
Cessnock's depth was tested with the reserves losing 50-6 to Souths, but with a number of players returning to first grade they will be boosted next week.
Elliott Morris scored Cessnock's try.
Souths beat Cessnock 30-0 in under-19s.
The Goannas travel to take on newly promoted team the Northern Hawks at Tomaree Oval next Sunday.
The Hawks lost 8-0 to Wests on Sunday.
