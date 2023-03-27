The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock thrash South Newcastle in Sam Apthorpe's 100th game

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 27 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 6:06pm
Sam Apthorpe (centre) celebrates his 100th game with Long-time teammates Reed Hugo (left) and Kori Barber. Picture supplied

The Cessnock Goannas smashed a 12-man South Newcastle Lions 52-12 to kick off the 2023 Newcastle Rugby League season at home on Sunday.

