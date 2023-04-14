Orchids of all species and colours will adorn Cessnock Scout's Hall from April 22 as part of the Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society's autumn show.
The autumn orchid show will be open to the public at the Maitland Road scout hall between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, April 22 and 9am and 3pm on Sunday, April 23.
Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society Publicity Officer Marie Ryan said the autumn show will be the first in Cessnock since COVID.
"We'll be heading back out to Cessnock this year to try and spread the joy again," she said.
Society member Julie Nicholas who has been apart of the society for about 16 years will be bringing an array of orchids to the show, which herself and her husband grow at their Sawyers Gully home.
Mrs Nicholas and her husband Phill moved to the Hunter 16 years ago and Mrs Nicholas said they share a passion for orchids.
"When I moved down here, all the orchids could fit on the back seat of my car," she said.
Now their Sawyers Gully property has three green houses, a hot house and a flowering shed full of orchids.
"The orchids are basically our social outlet," Mrs Nicholas said.
Mrs Nicholas who mostly specialises in Catalayias said it takes around six years for them to flower.
"It's a labor of love," she said.
Mrs Nicholas who has always had a green thumb said she never thought she would be able to grow an orchid.
"You get such a sense of achievement when they grow and flower because they can be a challenge," she said.
Her top two tips when it comes to growing orchids is that you need to be passionate and to listen to advice from experienced growers.
Mrs Nicholas is looking forward to the upcoming autumn show and said she's had quite a few winners over the years.
"It's a real buzz. Just having plants to enter in the show is a buzz," she said.
Each entrant will be judged on shape, colour, size, number of plants flowered and the health of the plant.
The orchid show will be judged by independent judges from the Australian Orchid Society and they will decide which orchid will be crowned grand champion.
There will also be orchids for sale and experienced growers on hand to give advice.
Anyone is welcome to attend for a $2.00 entry fee and the two-day event will be cash only.
Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society meetings are held at the Masonic Hall in East Maitland from 7.30pm on the second Thursday of the month.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
