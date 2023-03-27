ROD STEWART
ROCHE ESTATE
There are still tickets left to see Rod Stewart, supported by Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens (Noiseworks), on Saturday night at Roche Estate. One of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, The Hits Australia Tour isn't one to miss. Get tickets at http://lvntn.com/rod23aufb.
FOOD FIGHTER
PACC
Head to Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) on Thursday from 5.45pm for a free screening of the film Food Fighter. It tells the story of Ronni Kahn, founder of Oz Harvest as she seeks to expose an inconvenient truth on food waste. Light food will be provided by Hunter Food Relief. Get tickets at www.mypacc.com.au.
MEGA CREATURES
HUNTER VALLEY GARDENS
From Saturday, April 1, Mega Creatures and Mega Creatures Night Safari return to Hunter Valley Gardens. There's a chance to see all your favourite dinosaurs including t-rex, brachiosaurus, stegosaurus and triceratops. Get tickets (from $28 for kids) at https://bit.ly/Mega-Creatures-2023.
NORMAN SWAN
PACC
On Saturday from 6.30pm, PACC will play host to Norman Swan in conversation with Matt Bevan as part of Newcastle Writers Festival. Dr Swan, one of Australia's first medically qualified journalists, will explore the science, myths and mistruths that surround ageing. The event is hosted by ABC podcast host and producer Matt Bevan. Get tickets ($30) at www.mypacc.com.au.
In other news:
LIVE SHOW
PACC
Also at PACC this week, Cirque Mother Africa is sure to impress on Friday night. Kicking off at 7.30pm, the jaw-dropping show sees musicians and artists transport audience members all the way to Africa in a 90-minute extravaganza. Get tickets ($79.90) from www.mypacc.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
