One of Australia's most beloved stand up comedians Peter Helliar is bringing his charm to Cessnock Leagues Club on May 26.
Helliar is hitting the road in 2023 with not one, but two brand-new stand up shows, Deconstructed Origami and Live.
With a career in stand-up comedy spanning over 25years, Helliar is a man of many talents, and has been a mainstay on Australian television screens since 1999 and wrapped up his time at The Project in 2022.
He is also the creator and star of How To Stay Married.
Join Helliar live on stage for a night of huge laughs and cracking stories at Cessnock Leagues Club at 8:30pm on Saturday, May 26.
Tickets to his show are selling fast, purchase your tickets online on the Sticky Tickets website.
Tickets are $40 per person.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
