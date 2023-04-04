Where you can attend Easter Church services in Cessnock City.
CATHOLIC PARISH OF SINGLETON AND BRANXTON:
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord's Supper at St Patrick's Singleton, 6.30pm; St Brigid's Branxton, 6.30pm.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross at St Brigid's Branxton, 10am; St Patrick's Singleton, 11am. Friday of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick's Singleton, 3pm; and St Catherine's Greta, 3pm.
Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at St Patrick's Singleton; 6.45pm; and St Brigid's Branxton, 6.45pm. Easter Basket Blessing at St Catherine's Greta, 6pm.
Easter Sunday: St Catherine's Greta, 8.15am; and St Patrick's Singleton, 10am.
KURRI KURRI BAPTIST CHURCH:
Good Friday: Communion held during the service, 9am.
Easter Sunday: 9.30am.
Services led by Pastor Michael Anway.
WESTON UNITING CHURCH:
Maundy Thursday: 7pm.
Good Friday: 9.30am.
Easter Sunday: 9.45am.
VINEYARD CATHOLIC PARISHES:
Holy Thursday: Thursday of the Lord's Supper at St Francis Xavier's Abermain, 7pm.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross at Holy Spirit Kurri Kurri, 9am; St Francis Xavier's Abermain, 10am; St Joseph's Cessnock, 11am. Good Friday Passion of the Lord at Holy Spirit Kurri Kurri, 3pm; and St Joseph's Cessnock, 3pm.
Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil at Holy Spirit Kurri Kurri, 6pm; and St Joseph's Cessnock, 6pm.
Easter Sunday: St Francis Xavier's Abermain, 8.30am; St Joseph's Cessnock, 10.30am; St Michael's Wollombi, 12.30pm.
ANGLICAN PARISH OF CESSNOCK:
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion with foot washing and stripping of the altar at St John's Cessnock, 7pm.
Good Friday: A Solemn Liturgy at St John's Cessnock, 9am; St Luke's Millfield, 9am.
Holy Saturday (Easter Eve): Holy Communion with lighting of the new fire and renewal of Baptismal Vows at St John's Cessnock, 6pm.
Easter Day (Sunday): St John's Cessnock, 9am; St Luke's Millfield, 9am.
ANGLICAN PARISH OF MT VINCENT, KURRI AND WESTON:
Wednesday: Tenebrae service at St Mary's Weston, 5.30pm.
Maundy Thursday: St Paul's Kurri Kurri, 5.30pm.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross and Good Friday Liturgy; St Mary's Weston, 8.30am; Christ Church Mt Vincent, 10am; St Paul's Kurri Kurri, 12pm.
Easter Eve (Saturday): Easter Vigil at St Paul's Kurri Kurri, 5pm.
Easter Day (Sunday): Sunrise service at Christ Church Mt Vincent, 6am; St Mary's Weston, 8.30am; Christ Church Mt Vincent, 10am.
