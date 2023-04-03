The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

From Easter egg hunts to wine tasting, there's something for everyone this Easter long weekend

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 4 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EGG-STRAVAGANZA: Children must answer the riddles, feed the farm animals and solve the mystery to collect their reward. Picture supplied
EGG-STRAVAGANZA: Children must answer the riddles, feed the farm animals and solve the mystery to collect their reward. Picture supplied

EGG-STRAVGANZA

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.