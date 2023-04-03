EGG-STRAVGANZA
Hunter Valley Horses
Hunter Valley Horses at The Farm in Pokolbin is hosting an Egg-stravaganza from Friday, April 7 until Sunday, April 23. Farmer Bunny has lost his Easter eggs and needs help finding them. Children must answer the riddles, feed the farm animals and solve the mystery to collect their reward. Tickets are $15 per person.
EASTER EGG ADVENTURE
Hunter Valley Wildlife Park
Hunter Valley Wildlife Park is hosting its Easter Egg Adventure on each day of the Easter long weekend. For $15 per child, children receive an entry ticket to the Easter Egg hunt, a chance to win one of 150 prizes ranging from encounters to annual passes, and plenty of chocolate Easter eggs. Tickets can be purchased at the park or online.
LIVE MUSIC
Nineteen Hunter Valley
Sip into your Easter long weekend with one of Nineteen Hunter Valley's Easter cocktails, all while enjoying live music from guitarist and vocalist Mark Henderson from 5pm on Friday, April 7. Fancy a seafood special for Good Friday dinner, Nineteen Hunter Valley also has you covered.
WINE, MACARON AND TRUFFLE TASTING
Wild Ren Wines
For some extra luxury this Easter, head to Wild Ren Wines from Saturday, April 8 until Monday, April 10 for a tasting of eight wines and mini desserts from Gigi and Chix Bonbon French Patisserie. Bookings are essential. The kids can also join in on the fun with a tasting for kids available for $15pp.
MEGA CREATURES
Hunter Valley Gardens
Explore and discover amazing pre-historic dinosaurs, crawling insects and mythical creatures at Hunter Valley Gardens Mega Creatures. With a special addition to Mega Creatures, children can enjoy a special Easter Egg Hunt on April 7, 8 and 9. Easter Egg Hunt tickets are $2 and can only be booked online after purchasing Mega Creatures tickets. Get tickets (from $28 for kids) at https://bit.ly/Mega-Creatures-2023.
HOMEMADE IN THE HUNTER MARKETS
Sobel Wines
In need of that last minute Easter gift, look no further than the Homemade in the Hunter Markets. With a variety of products made by local artisans on offer, there is also food and coffee to be enjoyed by all. The markets will be at Sobel Wines from 9am until 2pm on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
