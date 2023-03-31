A timber bridge at Kline Street in Weston is set to be replaced with a concrete bridge.
The process will involve the removal of the gas main from the existing bridge, relocation of the power poles, demolition of the existing bridge, construction of the new bridge, and roadworks.
The new concrete bridge will stand one metre higher than the previous bridge, which is expected to reduce the frequency of road closures due to flood inundation.
While upgrades are taking place, Kline Street between Swanson Street and Third Street will be closed to traffic for a period of up to nine months.
During this time, pedestrians and vehicles will be required to detour via the Fourth Street bridge.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said he thanks the community for their patience while the upgrades take place, and is confident the results will have a significantly positive impact for everyone.
"The severe load limit and speed road humps will soon be a thing of the past when the timber bridge is replaced with a modern concrete bridge," Cr Suvaal said.
"Not only will the new bridge be wider, it will also be constructed at a higher level to improve flood capacity."
Onsite works for the project are expected to start on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
