A staple in Hunter Valley Wine Country, Hermitage Lodge has been hosting visitors for more than 25 years.
Now under new ownership, the freshly renovated accommodation offers visitors a luxury wine country escape.
Purchased in late 2022, the popular Pokolbin property is the first venture for newcomers Vermilion Collective.
Family owned and operated, siblings Carter, Charles and Grace Redman had a vision to create luxe local experiences that celebrate the best of Australia's regional locations.
The trio who were born and raised near Maitland have since moved back to the area after spending a few years in Sydney, and Vermilion Collective co-director Grace Redman said they've been advocates for the local region for years.
"When the opportunity arose to purchase this charming property in the centre of Wine Country we jumped at it," she said.
"The accommodation oozes that quintessential warmth visitors have come to know and love in the Hunter, and we are excited to bring our passion for exceptional regional experiences to the offering."
Situated on a vineyard in the heart of Pokolbin, the boutique site offers 20 rooms and Vermilion Collective co-director Carter Redman said Hermitage Lodge has that wine country charm.
"Our guests can expect a stay that is comfortable, quiet and luxurious," he said.
The onsite restaurant, now called Pescara, has also undergone its own overhaul with renovations, new operators and a new lease on life.
After opening the doors in November, locals and visitors have fallen in love with their signature style of Italian food and warm hospitality.
Working with local designer Julie Evans Design and construction company PDKay Constructions, the refurbishment of the original Lodge side of the property is complete.
Plans are also underway for the remainder of Hermitage Lodge accommodation and grounds, including a conference space, a stylish pool area and the introduction of a five-bedroom house which will feature a private pool, seamless indoor/outdoor living space and host groups of up to ten people.
"By mid-2023 we expect to have the five-bedroom house welcoming family reunions and wedding parties, and a range of great facilities for corporate visitors," Ms Redman said.
Guests can book their stay via the Hermitage Lodge website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.