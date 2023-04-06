Two Kurri Kurri High School students have been selected into the Young Indigenous Women's STEM Academy.
Year 12 student Esther Tedd and Year 10 student Georgia Sams are now one step closer to chasing their dream careers.
With a shared interest in the medical field, Georgia has the goal of becoming a pediatric surgeon and Esther aspires to becoming a trauma surgeon in the army.
The girls who first applied for the academy late last year said the application process was quite rigorous.
"You had to answer a couple of questions about yourself, why you deserved the award, any challenges you've been faced with, those types of questions," Esther said.
Run by the CSIRO, the Young Indigenous Women's STEM Academy provides young Indigenous women who are showing potential in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) with opportunities to access STEM careers, tailored to each student.
Esther, 17, said she is very thankful to have the opportunity.
"I was very excited when I found out because I want a career in science," she said.
Esther who will complete her HSC later in the year will then transition into the CareerTrackers Indigenous Internship Program which will assist her with her future studies at University.
Georgia, 14, was also very excited when she found out and said she is proud of herself and Esther.
"I feel like getting selected into the academy will give me a head start as it will assist me with deciding which HSC subjects to pick to get to where I want to be," she said.
"Before finding out I had been selected I thought if I get into this academy, it's going to change my life."
The academy also involves a STEM extension residential camp for Year 10 students and Georgia who is attending the camp said the opportunities are endless.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Esther and Georgia are both involved in Kurri High's Junior Aboriginal Educational Consultative Group (JAECG) and Esther said she hopes to empower other young Indigenous women.
"I want to someday see females have the same opportunities as men in the STEM field," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.