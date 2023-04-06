The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Kurri High students Esther and Georgia receive the Young Indigenous Women's STEM Academy award

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurri Kurri High School students Georgia Sams (left) and Esther Tedd (right) receive the Young Indigenous Women's STEM Academy award. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Kurri Kurri High School students Georgia Sams (left) and Esther Tedd (right) receive the Young Indigenous Women's STEM Academy award. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Two Kurri Kurri High School students have been selected into the Young Indigenous Women's STEM Academy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.