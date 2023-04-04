Easter activities will return to the Richmond Vale Railway Museum on Easter Sunday, April 9.
Museum chairperson Peter Meddows said there will be rides on the big and mini train, as well as some other Easter fun planned.
"We're hoping the Easter Bunny might turn up, but we have lots of other interesting features for the day," he said.
The centerpiece of the program is the Easter egg hunt, which will take place about noon on April 9. There will also be craft activities and other games to entertain the kids.
The mining museum will be open throughout the day, showcasing the history of the district and the kiosk will be open with hot and cold snacks and drinks available to purchase.
The gates will open at 9.30am, with the first train running at 10am and the last train to run at 3pm.
Entry costs are $16 for adults, $11 for concession, $7.50 for children (ages 5-15) and children under 5 are free.
The entry fee provides all-day access to the site and to the rides.
