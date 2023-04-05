To mark ANZAC Day, Cessnock City Library is running two free bus tours of war memorials around the Cessnock Local Government Area (LGA).
With war memorials scattered throughout the Cessnock LGA, bus tour attendees will explore big memorials in public parks to smaller, hidden memorials in community halls.
Library Services Co-ordinator, Rose-marie Walters believes the tours will bring greater awareness to an important part of the local history.
"Some of these memorials are well-known and others are more hidden," Ms Walters said.
"Our bus tours will explore the lesser-known ones and the large public structures, which both have fascinating stories to tell."
The bus tours will take place on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21, and will run from 10am until 12pm.
The buses will depart and return to Bridges Hill Park, located at Yango Street in Cessnock.
To conclude the bus tour, there will be a morning tea catered by the Cessnock Men's Shed at Bridges Hill Park.
Due to the size of the Cessnock LGA, each tour will visit different memorials - one bus will travel south, covering the Cessnock to Wollombi area and the other will travel east and cover the Cessnock to Pelaw Main area.
Participants are able to go on either or both trips as they will be standalone experiences.
To book your spot, call the Cessnock Library on 4993 4399 or Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
The Exploring our Memorials grant comes from the NSW Office for Veterans Affairs (OVA) and was given under the ANZAC Community Grants Program administered by the OVA.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
