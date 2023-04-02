The Advertiser - Cessnock
Bears continue strong start with El Clasicoal triumph

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated April 3 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 9:04am
Weston attacker Yuta Konagaya (left) skips away from Maitland's Adam Blunden at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, April 1. Picture by Ben Carr
The Weston Workers Bears have continued their strong start to the 2023 season with a victory in the El Claicoal derby against bitter local rivals Maitland Magpies at Cooks Square Park in a frigid and dewy Saturday night fixture under lights.

