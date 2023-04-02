Bears continue strong start with El Clasicoal triumph

The Weston Workers Bears have continued their strong start to the 2023 season with a victory in the El Claicoal derby against bitter local rivals Maitland Magpies at Cooks Square Park in a frigid and dewy Saturday night fixture under lights.
In the end a 61st minute penalty from Bears winger Yuta Konagaya proved the difference and lifted Weston to second place on the Northern NSW NPLM ladder on 10 points.
The first El Clasicoal for 2023 capped off a tough early run of fixtures for the Bears where they had faced five of last season's top six sides in the opening five rounds.
Their counterparts, on the other hand, had picked up just three points from their opening three games, with their clash with Lambton having to be postponed due to a serious injury to Luke Remington in the first half.
Their sole victory, a 9-1 evisceration of newcomers New Lambton, would give them cause for positivity, though last weekend's late collapse against Valentine was concerning.
Gerard Roebuck did well to punch clear a Rhys Cooper long ball from a third minute free kick, with the intended target Braedyn Crowley lurking with intent.
The Bears gave away three fouls inside the opening five minutes, going into the referee's notebook once, and would need to be careful not to incur further ire from the officials going forward.
The Magpies went close in the 6th minute, a scrappy close range opportunity culminating in a stretching prod from Ty Cousins requiring timely intervention from Roebuck once more.
James Thompson's ninth minute strike was relatively innocuous, lacking the venom or direction to cause Roebuck to break a sweat.
Yuta Konagaya opted for a long range attempt in the 14th minute despite crossing options being available to him in the box, and the lofted effort failed to trouble Paul Bitz between the sticks for the Magpies.
A 17th minute strike from Connor Evans, played through deftly by Aaron Niyonkuru, was wide of the mark.
An 18th minute free kick from near the sideline was well punched away by Roebuck, before Damon Green drilled the follow up just wide from 20 yards.
A high risk back pass from Alessandro Ouwerkerk in the 22nd minute forced Roebuck a long way off his line and the Weston gloveman could only collect Thompson, fortunately just outside the box. The resultant free kick was wasted and the Bears were off the hook.
The Weston midfield were collectively beginning to find their feet and looked to create opportunities, but the Maitland defence remained stout and were often forcing the visitors into impatient decision making.
Konagaya opted to go himself once more in the 27th minute, but failed to find the target with his low drive; less than a minute beforehand, the Magpies defenders' composed approach meant the Bears failed to get a shot away after a period of possession inside the opposition box.
There was no doubt that the game was exhibiting the physicality befitting a derby. Another coming together of bodies in the 34th minute saw Jacob Dundas give away a foul and go into the book, but Cooper's strike was straight at Roebuck.
An under-hit back pass by Adam Blunden at the other end nearly put Evans through, but Bitz scurried off his line to avert the danger; he was called upon once more only moments later to make a diving save to deny Joey O'Connor.
Dundas did ever so well in the 39th minute to turn his marker inside out with a nutmeg, drawing a cynical foul that saw yet another caution issued; the fourth of the half.
The free kick from Niyonkuru was not properly cleared by the hosts' defence and Connor Heydon had a crack from the seconds, only narrowly fizzing his strike over the bar.
Ouwerkerk was forced off for medical attention shortly afterwards, appearing to have picked up a knock to the face, but was able to return to the play.
Niyonkuru attempted an ambitious bicycle kick in the 45th minute after taking possession of a low Heydon cross and flicking the ball up for himself, but the execution lacked precision and was knocked into the stratosphere.
After a minute of stoppage time, the referee drew the half to a close with the match still scoreless and the thought very much floating around that a single goal could well be enough to take the chocolates.
Bears gaffer Kew Jaliens opted to introduce the dynamism of Paul Sichalwe in central midfield as the game's sole half time change, and the visitors started positively after the resumption.
Dundas drove a powerful half volley on target in the 47th minute, forcing a decent save from Bitz.
Only moments later, Konagaya popped up around the six yard box and confidently buried the ball in the back of the net, but his celebrations were short-lived as the linesman's flag went up for offside.
A 51st minute free kick saw Konagaya lay the ball off for Heydon, whose drive from just outside the box was blocked before it could reach Bitz.
Konagaya was having a period of high involvement, and his run in the 61st minute deep into the Maitland box saw him draw a clear foul having skipped away from his marker.
There would be no flag to deny him on this occasion, stepping up to take the resulting penalty and sending Bitz the wrong way to put the Bears up 1-0.
Substitute Flynn Goodman thought he might have been away in the 65th minute but was narrowly beaten by the offside trap before he could close in on Roebuck one on one.
A 68th minute Niyonkuru corner was headed goalward by Dundas but blocked on the line by the Maitland defence, before Niyonkuru's follow up strike was blazed right across the face of goal.
Konagaya cracked a half volley in the 72nd minute that fizzed over the bar, and the Bears were making it abundantly clear that they did not intend to take a backward step where many sides would opt to shut up shop in an effort to preserve their slender lead.
The Magpies were finding few opportunities in a second half that had been largely dominated by the visitors, but Goodman sniffed out a half chance in the 82nd minute only for his first touch to lack the requisite finesse to breach the Bears backline; though he rounded Roebuck, his progress was comfortably curtailed by a well-positioned Ouwerkerk before he could unleash a strike.
Niyonkuru was flagged offside in the 84th after he had glided beyond the Maitland backline and his nutmeg of Bitz ultimately proved academic. He drew a low diving save from Bitz a minute or so later that earnt his side a corner, which amounted to little.
A lung-busting length of the field run from Alex Read saw him latch on to a bouncing Thompson through ball and head on for himself, but the touch had too much weight behind him and was collected by Roebuck, who was then felled in a heavy collision between the two.
After a couple of minutes of physio attention, Roebuck got back to his feet and play resumed, but not without six minutes of stoppage time being signalled by the fourth official.
The signal of stoppage time seemed to finally rouse the hosts from their second half slumber and spur them into action, and substitute Isaac Collins showed a cool head in the 92nd minute to cut the ball back for the on-rushing Ty Paulson, whose 20 yard daisy-cutter went just wide of the post.
With the clock ticking down, Weston enjoyed a period of possession deep in enemy territory and were able to see out the game in relatively assured fashion.
Substitute Dieuseul Kandundaho attempted to make it two with only seconds left, but his strike was deflected away for a corner, which would prove the final kick of the match.
After a willing encounter that included 31 fouls and 8 yellow cards, Weston had come away in the best possible fashion; three points, a clean sheet, no significant injuries and no suspensions.
They now lie second on the ladder but will need to be wary of next Friday night's away trip to an in-form Valentine outfit who sit just two points below them and took the honours in the previous meeting between the two.
