More than $3 million is about to be injected into revitalising Kurri Kurri's central business district in a move aimed at stimulating retail revenue and jobs.
Cessnock City Council has taken the next step towards implementing the upgrade after announcing the successful tenderer for the project which is set to transform the Coalfields town into a business and tourism showpiece.
At a recent meeting councillors unanimously endorsed the tender from Glascott Landscaping and Civil Pty Ltd in the lump sum amount of $3,078,659.83.
Council adopted the Kurri Kurri Commercial Centre Masterplan in March 2018.
The masterplan's objective is to revitalise the Kurri Kurri commercial dentre, attract redevelopment and new business, improve accessibility, preserve significant views, highlight and retain key heritage characteristics and activate the public domain in order to enable a range of ancillary uses such as outdoor dining, retail, festivals and events.
The project will provide vital investment into key infrastructure and services that will assist in broadening and diversifying the existing economic base of the Kurri Kurri commercial centre.
It will also enable a sustainable, prosperous and resilient economy into the future, a council report said.
The project will also enable council to make significant investment in the centre towards employment, liveability, tourism and as a sustainable centre to service the surrounding growing strategic centre.
In 2019 council was successful in obtaining funding from NSW Governments Resources for Regions Round 7 Program for the completion of stage 1 of the Kurri Kurri Masterplan, revitalising Lang Street between Alexander and Merthyr Street.
A council report said there has been significant delays in delivering this project including extensive design delays, council resourcing issues and contract or tender non-conformances resulting in retendering. These works were from Allworth Street to Hampden Street.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
