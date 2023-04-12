The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Our Business

Kurri Kurri's $3m town centre revamp plans flagged by council

Donna Sharpe
By Donna Sharpe
April 12 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lang Street Kurri Kurri is set for a $3m upgrade to stimulate business and jobs. Picture Krystal Sellars.
Lang Street Kurri Kurri is set for a $3m upgrade to stimulate business and jobs. Picture Krystal Sellars.

More than $3 million is about to be injected into revitalising Kurri Kurri's central business district in a move aimed at stimulating retail revenue and jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Sharpe

Donna Sharpe

Lower Hunter Editor

Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.