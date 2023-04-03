Hospitality businesses across Cessnock are still grappling with staff shortages.
The problem began during the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn't fully recovered. Cessnock Hospitality Group chief executive officer Paul Cousins said in 2019, he would get 100 applicants for a job vacancy. Now, he's lucky to get a dozen.
At Cessnock Leagues Club, the shortage is worst in the kitchen, where trained and qualified chefs are in high demand.
"About four or five years ago it started in the kitchen, and that's where it's still at its most critical point," Mr Cousins said.
Currently, Cessnock Leagues Club has about six vacancies, but in the last couple of years it has reached as many as 15.
"Things are going well but we're still short staffed," he said.
"The good news is you don't even need experience these days [to get a hospitality job], just a passion for customer service and good availability."
Mr Cousins believes the problem could be from the economy and the housing crisis, causing people to not need a hospitality job and also potential workers not being able to find a home in the area.
"If people have been doing well financially there's no motivation [to work in hospitality]," he said.
"Obviously housing's a challenge at the moment for our regions, both availability and also affordability, so those couple of factors combined are starting to make a difference for every hospitality venue.
"There's a lot of shortages around so maybe just getting more people who live locally into the workforce would help, but also make it a little bit easier for people who want to move to the region."
Cessnock Business Chamber president Clint Ekert said there is a shortage of workers across many industries after the pandemic, especially hospitality.
"For a region that relies so heavily on tourists visiting and spending it can have pretty serious consequences," he said.
"We want all locals and visitors to have an exceptional experience when they visit the Cessnock LGA and with some venues experiencing a constant shortage of available staff it makes it hard to deliver an experience that will draw people back to our area time and time again."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
