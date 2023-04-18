Veterans will be honoured at traditional Anzac Day commemorative services across the Cessnock district on Tuesday, April 25.
Services and marches will be held at:
ABERMAIN
8.30am: March from the corner of Bathurst Street and Cessnock Road to Jeffries Park Cenotaph for the service.
BRANXTON
5.30am: Dawn service at the Branxton Rotunda.
11.30am: Town march, from old Branxton Inn to Branxton Rotunda for service at 11.45am.
BROKE
5.30am: Dawn service at Broke War Memorial.
10am: Morning service at Broke War Memorial.
BRUNKERVILLE
3pm: Service at Uniting Church Memorial Garden.
BULGA
10.45am: Meet at Bulga Recreation Ground for 11am service.
CESSNOCK
5.30am: Dawn service at the Cessnock Cenotaph in the TAFE grounds.
9am: Morning service at Veteran's Park, Aberdare Road, Aberdare.
11am: March along Vincent Street to the cenotaph for service at 11.40am in the TAFE grounds.
GRETA
5.30am: Dawn service at Greta War Memorial Cenotaph, New England Highway, Greta.
9.30am: March from the corner of Nelson Street to the cenotaph for the main service at 10am.
KEARSLEY
5.15am: March from Kearsley tennis court to the cenotaph at Kearsley Community Hall for the 5.30am service. Barbecue breakfast will follow.
KURRI KURRI
5am: Dawn service at the cenotaph in Col Brown Rotary Park.
9.45am: March from Mitre 10 to the cenotaph for service at 10am.
NEATH
11.30am: Lighting of the Miner's Lamp at Grand Neath Hotel.
MILLFIELD
5.15am: Gather at St Luke's Anglican Church, Millfield and march to Millfield Public School for the service.
PAXTON
5.25am: Gather at the corner of McDonald and Anderson Avenues, Paxton and march to Paxton Public School for the service.
POKOLBIN
7.00am: Service at memorial gates 126 McDonalds Road, Pokolbin.
PUTTY
10am: Service at Putty Community Hall, Putty Valley Road, Putty.
WOLLOMBI
5.45am: Service at Wollombi Anzac Reserve, corner of Wollombi and Narone Creek Roads, Wollombi. The service will be followed by a complimentary breakfast provided by Wollombi Tavern.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
