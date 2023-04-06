A total of three dinner and show passes to see The Psychedelics 60's and 70's show at Qirkz in the Hunter are up for grabs as part of Cessnock City Council's ongoing "Support Local" campaign.
During April, residents are encouraged to post to Facebook and give a shout out in 25 words or less to their favourite live music venue from the Cessnock LGA or about their favourite music from the 60s and 70s.
Entrants are encouraged to post a picture of the live venue or a picture of themselves from the 60s and 70s.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said it was important to support local business and encouraged residents to get involved with this worthwhile initiative.
"Our live music venues are such an integral part of the community," Cr Suvaal said.
"I encourage everyone to head out and experience the live music venues in the Cessnock Local Government Area."
Be sure to set the post to public and use the campaign hashtag #SupportLocalCessnock.
Residents can enter as many times as they like and are encouraged to tag the local business mentioned in the post.
The "Support Local" campaign which is led by council's economic development team is about encouraging residents to support local business.
The competition will run from April 1 to April 30.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
