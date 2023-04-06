The Easter school holidays have arrived and Cessnock City Council has a range of free activities on offer.
Partnering with Cessnock City City Libraries, Cessnock Youth Centre Outreach Service (CYCOS), and the Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC), there is something for everyone to take part in.
The activities on offer will cater to a range of age groups and interests, including jewellery making, a superhero's workshop, indigenous art workshop, and a Stranger Things inspired escape room.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal is encouraging families to take advantage of the range of exciting activities on offer.
"These free activities are an excellent opportunity for families to encourage their kids to take part in something creative, fun and engaging over the break," Cr Suvaal said.
"With so many activities to choose from, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy."
You can download a copy of the Easter Holiday Fun 2023 program on Cessnock City Council's website.
For more information and booking enquiries, please contact Cessnock Library on 4993 4399 or Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
