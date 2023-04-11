Cessnock teenager Sienna Newsome is living out her rugby league dream.
Sienna, 17, was selected to play for the Newcastle Knights in the 2023 Harvey Norman Tarsha Gale Cup and said she's been loving every minute of it.
"It's been crazy. Even now I still struggle to believe it's real," she said.
Sienna, who has played rugby league with the Cessnock Goannas for the past five years, said she has played a variety of sports but rugby league is her favourite.
"As soon as there was an opportunity for a girls' comp I thought all right let's do this," she said.
Sienna said she felt a mixture of shock and excitement when she was selected to play for the Knights.
"I thought from the start that it was going to be a great opportunity and it has been," she said.
"I've seen myself grow so much as a player in a matter of weeks."
Sienna, whose position was originally second row, said she now plays front row.
"The team went really good this season and we've finished in third place on the ladder," she said.
The squad will play in the semi finals this coming weekend.
"We've got semis and then hopefully the grand final," Sienna said.
Outside of playing rugby league, Sienna is completing Year 12 this year and is a school leader at Mt View High School.
"After school, I'd like to keep pursing my rugby league and hopefully go as far as I can, the NRLW is my goal," she said.
With a keen interest in sports, Sienna said she has also considered studying sports medicine at university when she completes her HSC.
Looking back to when she first started playing rugby league at the age of 13, Sienna said she never imagined she would be where she is today.
"This was something new, something to try and I had no clue I would end up where I am today," she said.
"Women in rugby league is going to go so far and it's so exciting."
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.