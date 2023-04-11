ClubGrants vital for community groups Advertising Feature

Cessnock District Rescue Squad volunteers Diana Edwards, Gavin Townley and Trevor Milgate, East Cessnock Bowling Club secretary-manager Russell Banks and Cessnock Leagues Club CEO Paul Cousins. Picture supplied

With a primary response area of more than 1800 square kilometres, Cessnock District Rescue Squad is one of the busiest Volunteer Rescue Association branches in NSW.

From animal rescues to snake removals, motor vehicle accidents, searches, storms and more, the VRA is here for the community, 24/7.

VRA squads are not fully government funded and therefore rely on community support for operational costs including vehicles, rescue equipment, repair and replacement, utilities and other administrative costs.

The Cessnock rescue squad was a beneficiary of the 2022 Cessnock LGA ClubGrants Fund, receiving a $17,000 grant (co-funded by Cessnock Leagues Club, East Cessnock Bowling Club and Kurri Kurri Bowling Club).

The grant was used to purchase a Holmatro hydraulic ram, which can be used to cut open vehicles to free those trapped inside after an accident.

Club representatives recently attended the rescue squad base for the official presentation of the equipment and to learn about how it is used.

"We would like to thank the clubs for their ongoing support, they are a great supporter of ours and we cannot thank them enough," Cessnock District Rescue Squad spokesperson James Harris said.

The rescue squad was one of 11 organisations that Cessnock Leagues Club supported through the ClubGrants program in 2022, which saw a total of $68,407 in donations distributed by the club.

Last year's beneficiaries also included:

Central Hunter Community Broadcasters

SoupzOn Through Grace

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service

Lifeline Direct

Little Wings

Rotary Club of Cessnock

OzHarvest

Life Education NSW

Hunter Food Relief Centre

Prostate Survival Alliance

Cessnock Leagues Club chief executive officer Paul Cousins said the club is proud to fund local projects that deliver positive social outcomes for our communities through the ClubGrants program.

In 2023 Cessnock City Council will no longer be the convener of the Cessnock LGA ClubGrants Local Committee, with each individual club to facilitate its own program.

Cessnock Leagues Club's funding round is now open, closing on June 15. Charities and organisations that deliver community welfare and social services in the Cessnock LGA are welcome to apply.

For more information on the ClubGrants program and to submit an application, visit the site https://bit.ly/CLC-ClubGRANTS.