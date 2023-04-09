The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter riders kick off 2023

By Michael Hartshorn
April 10 2023
Hunter speedway star Jason Doyle has kicked off the 2023 European season with victory in fellow Novocastrian Sam Masters' testimonial meeting.

