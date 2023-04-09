Hunter riders kick off 2023

Hunter speedway star Jason Doyle has kicked off the 2023 European season with victory in fellow Novocastrian Sam Masters' testimonial meeting.
Masters, the 2017 Australian Champion, was accorded the honour by his Premier League club Wolverhampton Wolves last month to recognise his more than decade of riding in the UK.
In a mark of the huge respect and affection he is held in, a large contingent of fans from his old Champions League team Edinburgh Monarch as well as his new club Oxford travelled to Wolverhampton.
Doyle won the event from a quality field including Masters' former Edingburgh Monarchs teammate Josh Pickering, from Heddon Greta, and Pelaw Main's Rohan Tungate.
The 2017 World and 2015 Australian champion followed up his success in Masters' testimonial by winning a record fourth Peter Craven Memorial Cup.
Doyle stormed to victory in the six-rider final at the National Speedway Stadium on Monday, April 3.
He carried his early season form into the opening leg of the Premier League Knockout Cup when he scored a maximum 15 points in the Ipswich Witches' 48-42 first leg win against Leicester on Thursday, April 6.
Doyle almost pulled off a winning start with his new Polish team Krosno in their top flight debut against Doyle's old team Leszno, but Leszno prevailed in the final heat with a 5-1 result to win 46-44.
Masters scored 14 points to start the Premier League with 56-34 win against Pickering's King Lynn Stars. Pickering, who captains of the Stars, will be looking to bounce back when they host the Wolves on Thursday (April 13).
The Stars also lost their opening leg of their Knock Out Cup quarter-final against Sheffield Tigers, going down 32-58 and will be looking for a far better performance in the second leg on April 24.
In the Champions League, Pickering has taken over the Monarch's captaincy from Masters.
They made a promising start with a 48-42 win against Glasgow Tigers but lost the return leg 51-39 for an aggregate loss of 93-87.
Masters got off to a losing start with the Oxford Cheetahs. At home on Wednesday (April 5) they had a narrow 43-46 loss to Poole Pirates but were outclassed in the return match on Friday going down 57-33 with Masters scoring 15 of his side's total.
Pickering and Masters will be racing together in Poland with Start Gniezno in the second tier Liga 1. Their season starts on Saturday, April 15, against Rawicz.
Also riding in Liga 1, Rohan Tungate's season with Falubaz starts on April 17.
